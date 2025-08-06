WAM Leaders Outpaces ASX 200 in July

WAM Leaders Limited has reported outperforming the S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index during July. Key contributors to this performance were CSL and WiseTech Global. WAM Leaders is a listed investment company that focuses on investing in a portfolio of leading Australian companies. The company aims to deliver investors a stream of fully franked dividends, while also achieving long-term capital growth.

Since its inception, WAM Leaders’ portfolio has delivered a performance of 12.2 per cent per annum, surpassing the index’s 9.6 per cent. The company’s net tangible assets (NTA) also saw growth, reaching 133.47¢ in July, compared to 128.56¢ the previous month. This increase in NTA reflects the positive investment outcomes achieved during the period.

CSL experienced a rally due to renewed investor interest in healthcare stocks and anticipated improvements in capital discipline. WiseTech Global’s gains were attributed to resolving CEO uncertainty and the early completion of its acquisition of e2open. Additionally, declining US bond yields provided support for valuations within the Australian technology sector.

The WAM Leaders portfolio maintains a significant weighting towards the financials, materials, and healthcare sectors. Its top holdings include major companies such as Rio Tinto, WiseTech, Commonwealth Bank, and Wesfarmers, reflecting a strategic focus on established market leaders.