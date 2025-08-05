Can strong leadership reshape global economic order?

Sovereign Advisors Principal Advisor Zaheer Lalani and Investment Manager Max Riaz offer a strong defence of Donald Trump’s leadership style and economic agenda, arguing that his unapologetic focus on American interests, particularly his push for lower corporate taxes and trade rebalancing, reflects a rare clarity of purpose in global politics. Despite being seen as undiplomatic or even rude, Trump is praised for delivering his message directly and pushing through tangible policy shifts such as slashing the US corporate tax rate from 30% to 21%. These moves have made the US an “investable” country once again and have triggered a wave of policy imitation across Europe and Australia.

The discussion broadens into geopolitical tensions between the US and China, using a “balloon” analogy to describe how China’s economic expansion has begun to press against established global powers. China’s recent loss of momentum is noted, particularly in comparison to India, and there is the suggestion that global alignment tends to follow strong hegemonic leadership—as seen in the Reagan-Thatcher era and now, potentially, again with Trump.

The discussion concludes by stressing that while strong leadership may be unpopular, it often sets the economic agenda others follow.