Macmahon Secures $144 Million in New Civil Contract Awards

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX: MAH) has announced that its subsidiary, Decmil, has been awarded $144 million in new civil contract awards. Macmahon is an ASX-listed company offering mining and civil infrastructure services throughout Australia and Southeast Asia. The new contracts include a Marble Bar Road Upgrade project in Western Australia, a Jerriwah Village Expansion project, and civil works at the Rolleston Open Cut mine in Queensland.

The largest of the contracts is the $104 million Marble Bar Road Upgrade project, awarded by HanRoy Iron Ore Projects Pty Ltd. Decmil will undertake approximately 46km of road construction upgrades to Main Roads Western Australia standards. Work is scheduled to commence in August 2025 and is expected to take eight months. Additionally, Hamersley Iron Pty Limited, part of the Rio Tinto Group, has awarded Decmil a $28 million contract for Stage 2A of the Jerriwah Village Expansion Project at the Brockman 2 mine. This project involves the installation of accommodation modules, laundry facilities, a gymnasium, and a new multi-sports court facility. Work is set to begin in mid-2025 and is expected to be completed in 2026.

Decmil has also secured a $12 million contract with Glencore to perform earthworks and civil works at the Rolleston Open Cut mine in Queensland. Initial works are expected to be completed by early 2026 under a schedule of rates agreement. Michael Finnegan, Managing Director and CEO of Macmahon, expressed his pleasure at the new awards, highlighting the company’s extensive track record in delivering accommodation village design and construction projects, and his appreciation for the team’s dedication in building a trusted relationship with Rio Tinto.

Finnegan noted that these new contracts provide a solid foundation for FY26 work in hand. The announcement was authorised for release by Michael Finnegan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.