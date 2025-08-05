Havilah Resources Hits High-Grade Gold at Mingary Mine Prospect

Havilah Resources Limited (HAV), an Australian resource company focused on discovering and developing copper, gold, cobalt and other commodities, has announced encouraging results from its recent drilling program at the Mingary Mine prospect. The program, consisting of 12 reverse circulation (RC) drillholes totalling 1,764 metres, was conducted at the Mingary Mine and Mingary East prospect areas, located approximately 16 km southwest of the Mutooroo copper-cobalt-gold deposit.

Assay results from the first four RC drillholes revealed the highest gold grades encountered by Havilah in the Mutooroo Project Area to date. Significant intercepts include 8 metres of 1.48 g/t gold from 89 metres, with a peak of 1 metre at 7.13 g/t, and 2 metres of 2.76 g/t gold from 82 metres, including 1 metre at 4.77 g/t. These results build on previous encouraging copper-gold mineralisation intersected in 2023.

The drilling program aimed to follow up on these extensions, intersecting the targeted quartz-sulphide lode, which is associated with a distinctive garnet-bearing alteration halo, in all recent drillholes. The lode has now been confirmed to extend over at least 3 km of strike, both north and south of the historic Mingary Mine workings. According to Havilah, the mineralisation is likely controlled by a regional fault/shear structure.

Dr Chris Giles, Havilah’s Technical Director, commented that the drillholes successfully intersected the mineralised lode in every instance over a distance of at least 3 km, calling the high gold grades a ‘positive bonus’. He also stated that the Mingary Mine prospect could potentially contribute additional sulphide ore feed for a future processing plant located at Mutooroo, within a regional mining development concept. Assay results for the remaining drillholes are pending and will be released when available.