TPG Telecom Revises FY25 Earnings Guidance

TPG Telecom has adjusted its earnings guidance for the 2025 financial year after finalising the sale of its wholesale fibre network to Vocus. The company now projects pro forma earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) to fall within the range of $1.605 billion and $1.655 billion. TPG Telecom provides telecommunications services to consumers, businesses, and wholesale customers. It is one of Australia’s leading internet and mobile service providers.

The company clarified that its pro forma figures are calculated differently from its statutory results. The statutory results exclude discontinued operations like the divested fibre business. However, they also do not fully reflect the impact of new commercial arrangements scheduled to commence after July 31, 2025.

On a statutory basis, TPG anticipates EBITDA to be approximately $35 million higher than the pro forma figure. This increase reflects the inclusion of new deals for five months of the financial year. Capital expenditure, excluding spectrum payments, is forecast to be around $790 million.

This capital expenditure includes $20 million in new spending not previously guided. These additional investments will support IT systems for its mobile business and initial work on a low-earth-orbit satellite project. This satellite project aims to enhance coverage in regional and remote areas of Australia.