E-Power Awaits Key Graphite Test Results

E-Power Resources anticipates the imminent return of metallurgical test results from its Tetepisca Flake Graphite Project, located in Québec, Canada. E-Power Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on developing graphite resources. The company aims to supply graphite for various industrial applications, including electric vehicle batteries. According to CEO James Cross, the pending results stem from bulk samples collected late in the 2024 exploration season. These results will detail the flake size distribution and ease of graphite separation from rock across three surface resource target areas.

During the first phase of E-Power’s 2025 exploration program, which concluded around 1 July, approximately 40 rock-chip samples were taken from highly prospective surface targets in the northern part of the property. Additional bulk samples were also collected from surface targets, with results expected in the coming months. The company plans to initiate phase two of the 2025 exploration program, likely in late August.

The specific objectives of phase two will be disclosed once the bulk sample results are analysed. E-Power commenced its 2025 exploration campaign at Tetepisca in June. The company also initiated a capital raise of up to C$200,000 through two placements to accelerate exploration efforts. Phase one drilling is concentrated on Graphi-Centre, the project’s highest priority target area, where previous prospecting and sampling led to multiple graphite discoveries.