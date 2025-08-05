Western Yilgarn Hits Gallium at Ida Holmes

Western Yilgarn (ASX:WYX) has identified new zones of gallium mineralisation at its Ida Holmes Junction Project in Western Australia. The discovery follows a maiden helicopter-borne rock chip reconnaissance program. The company is focused on exploring and developing critical mineral resources. Western Yilgarn holds a gallium-focused exploration licence over the New Norcia Bauxite-Gallium Project in the Darling Range, north of Perth.

The new zones are located within exploration licences E36/1020 and E36/1080, with mineralisation remaining open in all directions. Sample 30032 returned results of up to 195.5 grams per tonne of gallium and 262.79g/t of gallium oxide. Other highlights included 146g/t gallium and 196.25 gallium oxide at sample 30030, and 135.5g/t gallium and 182.14g/t gallium oxide from sample 30026.

Western Yilgarn intends to undertake a more extensive soil and rock chip sampling program. The company hopes to extend and delineate the new zones along strike. Non-executive Director Pedro Kastellorizos said the company is pleased with the initial results from the program. He noted the findings highlight the project’s mineral potential, especially given the limited historical exploration in the area.

Gallium is a crucial commodity for the electronics industry, primarily used in semiconductor components. It is also used to make alloys with low melting points and in high-temperature thermometers. According to Trading Economics, the spot price of gallium was ¥1,625 ($349.17) per kilogram as of August 4, reflecting a 34.34% decrease year-to-date.