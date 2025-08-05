Pure Foods Tasmania Issues Shares and Options in Recent Placement

Pure Foods Tasmania Limited (ASX: PFT), a company focused on enhancing and promoting Tasmania’s premium food and beverage businesses, has announced the issuance of 7,500,000 ordinary fully paid shares at $0.02 per share, raising $150,000. Additionally, 7,500,000 unquoted options have been issued. The issue price represents an approximate 2.2% discount to the 15-day VWAP of the company’s shares. The issued shares will be subject to voluntary escrow for 12 months from the date of issue.

Each share issued includes one unquoted option, exercisable into one fully paid ordinary share. The options have an exercise price of $0.05 and an exercise period of two years from the issue date. The company issued 13,542,562 shares and options under its Listing Rule 7.1A placement capacity and 1,457,438 options under its Listing Rule 7.1 placement capacity. Following the issue, PFT will have 147,925,621 shares and 19,166,670 options on issue. The company views the placement as a sign of investor confidence ahead of its upcoming capital raise announced on August 1, 2025.

Pure Foods Tasmania reported that the successful placement highlights strong investor confidence in the company’s management and turnaround strategy. Management remains focused on executing its turnaround plan, emphasising cost discipline, enhancing product quality, and expanding operational capabilities. These efforts aim to position PFT for long-term success and build shareholder value.

The announcement was authorised and approved by the Board of Pure Foods Tasmania Limited. Malcolm McAully, Executive Chair, is the contact person for further inquiries.