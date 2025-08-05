Catalina Resources (CTN) Confirms Gold Mineralisation at Yerilgee Project

Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX: CTN) has announced encouraging results from initial reconnaissance mapping and sampling at its Yerilgee and Evanston Projects, located in the Central Yilgarn region of Western Australia. Catalina Resources is an Australian diversified mineral exploration and mine development company whose vision is to create shareholder value through the successful exploration of prospective gold, base metal, lithium and iron ore projects and the development of these projects into production.

The exploration program focused on the Snowflake Prospect within the Yerilgee Project. Fourteen rock chip samples were collected along key quartz-veined structures. Assays from these samples revealed gold concentrations ranging from background levels up to a significant 84 g/t Au. Five samples returned values exceeding 0.5 g/t Au, confirming the presence of gold mineralisation within a felsic porphyritic host rock.

The results validate the prospectivity of this underexplored area and will be used to refine drill targeting strategies. The Snowflake Prospect is defined by an extensive gold and bismuth soil anomaly, spanning approximately 800m x 200m, associated with felsic intrusions and secondary structures. Previous high-grade aircore drilling results from 2023, reported by Dreadnought Resources Ltd (ASX: DRE), further support the potential of the area.

The company is committed to conducting all on-ground activities in accordance with statutory requirements and in consultation with Traditional Owners, having initiated the heritage clearance process. The immediate operational focus will be on follow-up drilling at the Laverton Project, with plans for follow-up drilling at Yerilgee to commence following completion of the heritage process.