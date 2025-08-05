Austal Finalises Strategic Shipbuilding Agreement

Austal has finalised an agreement with the federal government, establishing a special purpose vehicle and Austal subsidiary as the country’s strategic shipbuilder for tier 2 surface combatants. The shipbuilding will occur at Henderson, Western Australia. Austal Defence Australia will serve as the prime contractor for the build and delivery of the LAND8710 Landing Craft Medium and Landing Craft Heavy programs. The Landing Craft Medium program is expected to produce 18 vessels, while the Landing Craft Heavy program is anticipated to create eight vessels. These programs were previously announced as pilot shipbuilding programs.

Austal is a global shipbuilder and defence prime contractor. It specialises in the design, construction, and support of defence and commercial vessels. Austal and the Commonwealth are currently engaged in discussions to finalise the contractual arrangements for each of the two pilot programs. Details regarding each pilot program will be announced separately, subject to the conclusion of these discussions.

Austal chief executive Paddy Gregg said the government’s approval of the Strategic Shipbuilding Agreement (SSA) is a defining moment for Austal. He added that it would establish Austal Defence Australia as the Commonwealth of Australia’s strategic shipbuilder for tier 2 vessels in Western Australia.

Gregg stated that the agreement reflected Austal’s excellent defence shipbuilding record and the capabilities Austal possesses to help the Australian government achieve its defence objectives. The company is an Australian shipbuilder and defence prime contractor designing, constructing and supporting defence and commercial vessels globally.