Hot Stocks: Austal, Black Cat Syndicate, Everest Metals Corporation

US stocks rebounded sharply overnight, clawing back ground after Friday’s steep losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 585 points, or 1.34%, to 44,173, while the S&P 500 gained 1.5% and the Nasdaq surged 2%, snapping a four-day losing streak. The recovery followed a turbulent end to last week, when disappointing US jobs data and a surprise hike in tariffs prompted a market sell-off. President Trump responded by firing the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics and announcing fresh import duties ranging from 10% to 41% on dozens of countries.

Looking ahead, investors are watching for developments in US–China trade negotiations, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noting encouraging signs after meetings in Stockholm. Earnings season also continues, with AMD set to report on Tuesday. Despite Monday’s gains, August remains a historically volatile month, often underperforming across major US indices.

What’s ahead in Australia

The Australian sharemarket is set for a strong open, with SPI 200 futures up 86 points, or 1%, to 8,701. Focus today will be on the June household spending indicator, due at 11:30am AEST. A 0.9% monthly rise is expected, which would push annual growth to 5%. NAB says such a result would point to improved economic momentum and a firmer GDP outlook for the second half. Credit Corp Group is also slated to release earnings.

Austal appointed strategic shipbuilder for Tier 2 defence vessels

Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) has finalised a Strategic Shipbuilding Agreement (SSA) with the Australian Government, appointing its new subsidiary Austal Defence Australia as the Commonwealth’s strategic shipbuilder for Tier 2 surface combatants. The SSA includes the build and delivery of 18 Landing Craft Medium vessels and potentially 8 Landing Craft Heavy vessels for the Australian Army, with total project value expected between A$1–1.3bn for the first program alone. The agreement spans up to 15 years and includes the provision of a ‘Sovereign Share’ to the Commonwealth, giving it oversight and rights in the event of a change in control. Austal Defence Australia will handle all aspects of vessel delivery and aims to enhance sovereign shipbuilding capabilities in WA.

Black Cat’s Fingals drilling hits high-grade gold ahead of ramp-up

Black Cat Syndicate (ASX:BC8) has completed a 776-hole, 26,444m shallow RC drilling program at the Fingals deposit, part of its Kal East Gold Operation. Results include standout intercepts such as 11m at 13.07g/t gold and 5m at 17.25g/t. The program supports Fingals as a long-term feed source for the Lakewood processing facility, alongside Majestic, which is also being developed. Mobilisation of the mining fleet is underway, and further assays are expected throughout Q3. Fingals currently holds a 2Mt reserve at 1.7g/t for 113koz. Drilling is also underway across other regional assets as part of Black Cat’s “More Gold, Sooner” strategy.





Everest Metals secures mining approval for Mt Dimer Taipan

Everest Metals Corporation (ASX:EMC) has received mining and closure plan approval from the WA Department of Mines for its Mt Dimer Taipan Gold & Silver Project. The project, 150km northwest of Kalgoorlie, hosts an inferred resource of 722kt at 2.1g/t Au and 3.84g/t Ag. Mining is expected to begin in Q4 2025 via a small-scale open-pit toll treatment operation. Negotiations are progressing for contract mining and processing agreements. Mining will focus on previously disturbed land and is scheduled to run for about eight months, with additional haulage and rehabilitation to follow. Further exploration is planned to expand the resource.