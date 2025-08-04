PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Secures US$500 Million in Loan Facilities

Jakarta, Indonesia – PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTM), an Indonesian company engaged in the mining of mineral resources and related industrial activities, has announced the signing of a term loan facility agreement and a revolving credit facility agreement totaling up to US$500 million. The agreements, effective as of August 1, 2025, involve a syndicate of lenders including DBS Bank Ltd., MUFG Bank, Ltd., PT Bank SMBC Indonesia Tbk, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Singapore Branch, and United Overseas Bank Limited.

The loan facilities are structured into two parts: a US$250 million term credit facility (Facility A) and a US$250 million revolving credit facility (Facility B). The interest rate is calculated as the aggregate of the margin, which is 1.025% for offshore lenders and 1.075% for onshore lenders, and the term SOFR reference rate. Facility A has an availability period of 18 months from the agreement date, while Facility B’s availability extends to 59 months. Both facilities mature 60 months from the agreement date.

The company intends to use the funds for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures, acquisitions, working capital, and payment of related fees and expenses. PT Bank DBS Indonesia will act as the agent for the finance parties, while United Overseas Bank Limited will serve as the sole coordinator. The agreements are governed by English law, with disputes to be resolved through arbitration at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre.

The transaction qualifies as a material transaction under Indonesian Financial Services Authority regulations but is exempt from certain requirements, including the need for an appraiser and prior approval from the General Meeting of Shareholders (GMS). The Board of Commissioners and Board of Directors have affirmed that the disclosed information is complete, accurate, and not misleading, and that the transaction does not involve any conflict of interest.