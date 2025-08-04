Donaco International Shareholders Approve Scheme of Arrangement with On Nut Road Limited

Donaco International Limited (DNA), an ASX-listed company focused on leisure, entertainment and associated technology, is pleased to announce that its shareholders have voted in favour of the proposed acquisition of 100% of the company’s shares by On Nut Road Limited (ONR) via a scheme of arrangement. Donaco International operates casino businesses in Southeast Asia.

The resolution to approve the Scheme was passed with significant support, with 98.11% of votes cast by Donaco shareholders in favour. Additionally, 77.50% of Donaco shareholders present and voting, either in person or by proxy, attorney, or corporate representative, also voted in favour of the Scheme. The voting results reflect strong shareholder backing for the proposed acquisition.

The Scheme remains subject to the approval of the Supreme Court of New South Wales at a hearing scheduled for Thursday, 7 August 2025. The Second Court Hearing will only occur if all of the remaining conditions precedent to the Scheme have been satisfied or waived. If the court approves the Scheme and all conditions are met, Donaco intends to lodge a copy of the court orders with ASIC on Friday, 8 August 2025, upon which the Scheme will become effective and DNA shares will be suspended from trading on the ASX.

Pending final approvals, the implementation of the Scheme is expected to occur on Tuesday, 19 August 2025. Donaco has provided a shareholder information line (+61 8 6430 1300) and email address (donaco@fticonsulting.com) for shareholders with questions regarding the Scheme.