WT Financial Group Announces 21% Increase in Underlying Net Profit Before Tax

WT Financial Group Limited (ASX: WTL), one of Australia’s largest financial adviser networks providing wealth management, retirement planning and personal risk insurance advice, has announced a 21% increase in underlying net profit before tax (NPBT) to $5.4 million for the full year ending 30 June 2025. The company’s underlying business saw revenue and other income rise by 16.5% to $216.1 million, compared to $185.5 million in the previous corresponding period. Gross profit is expected to increase by 17.2% to $21.1 million.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the underlying business are projected to be up by 13.4% to $6.8 million, following total operating expenses of $14.4 million. Underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased by 14.8% to $6.2 million. The company noted that net one-off income and expenses are expected to have a negligible impact, resulting in a statutory NPBT also expected to be $5.4 million.

Operating cash flow increased to $5.8 million, with cash and cash equivalents rising by 22.3% to $9.8 million at year-end, net of financing and investing activities. These activities included $2.1 million of dividend payments and a $1.0 million final payment related to a prior acquisition. The company anticipates lodging its financial statements and Appendix 4E on or before 29 August 2025, and its audited financial statements and annual report by mid-September 2025, with no material variances expected to the reported indicative results.

WT Financial Group will host an investor briefing to discuss the indicative results on Thursday, 7 August 2025, at 10:30 pm AEST. A presentation deck will be released to the market before the briefing. Interested parties can register for the livestream via the provided link. Questions can be submitted during the presentation or emailed in advance to info@janemorganmanagement.com.au.