Elanor Investors Group Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Offer for Elanor Commercial Property Fund

Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN), a real estate investment and funds management group with funds under management across Australia and New Zealand, has acknowledged the unsolicited off-market takeover offer from the Lederer Group to acquire all stapled securities in the Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ECF). The announcement was made public today by Elanor Funds Management Limited, the Responsible Entity of ECF, regarding the Lederer Offer.

The Board of Elanor Investors Group has stated that it is currently considering its response to the proposed Lederer Offer. The company has not yet indicated whether it will recommend shareholders accept or reject the offer, as the board evaluates the terms and conditions presented by the Lederer Group.

Elanor Investors Group has assured the market that it will continue to provide updates in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to monitor announcements from the company and Elanor Commercial Property Fund for further information as it becomes available.

The announcement was authorised for release by Mr. Tony Fehon, Managing Director of Elanor Investors Group. For further information, the company has provided contact details for investor and media enquiries.