Domain Holdings Shareholders Approve CoStar Group Acquisition

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) has announced that its shareholders have overwhelmingly voted in favour of the proposed acquisition by CoStar Group, Inc. Domain is a leading property technology and services company that connects consumers, agents and property owners. Through its suite of integrated solutions, Domain offers an innovative and streamlined experience for buying, selling, renting and managing property. The Scheme Meeting, held on August 4, 2025, saw a significant majority of Domain shareholders (excluding certain excluded shareholders) approve the acquisition.

The results of the Scheme Meeting revealed that 99.98% of the votes cast were in favour of the Scheme Resolution. Furthermore, 91.22% of Domain Shareholders present and voting, either in person or by proxy, supported the resolution. These figures indicate strong support for the proposed acquisition by CoStar Group, Inc., demonstrating confidence in the transaction’s benefits for Domain shareholders.

The Scheme remains subject to court approval, scheduled for August 6, 2025. Other previously announced conditions must also be met. If these conditions are satisfied or waived, Domain intends to lodge an office copy of the court orders with ASIC, expected on August 7, 2025, making the Scheme legally effective. Domain shares are expected to be suspended from trading on the ASX at the close of trading on August 7, 2025, with Scheme implementation slated for August 20, 2025, when shareholders will receive the Scheme Consideration.

Shareholders with questions can contact the Domain Shareholder Information Line at 1300 116 260 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4110 (outside Australia) during business hours. Further shareholding inquiries can be directed to the Domain Share Registry at +61 1300 138 914. The Domain Board of Directors authorised the release of this announcement.