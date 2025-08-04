Olympio Metals Hits High-Grade Gold

Olympio Metals (ASX:OLY) has announced plans for further drilling at its Bousquet Project in Canada, following encouraging assay results from the second hole drilled at the Paquin prospect. The latest results include an intercept of 1.5 metres at 54.2 grams per tonne of gold from 235.5 metres, adding to previously reported results.

This new intercept, located in the lower portion of hole BO-25-28, represents a newly discovered mineralised gold zone that is largely untested by existing drilling. Olympio Metals is an Australian explorer focused on discovering and developing critical minerals projects in Australia and Canada. The company’s primary focus is on advancing its portfolio of projects and creating value for shareholders through exploration and development activities.

According to Managing Director Sean Delaney, these results reinforce confidence in the potential of the Paquin prospect. The company plans to extend drilling operations, targeting the high-grade western zone, which remains open. Delaney noted that geophysical data and historical drilling suggest the Paquin structure extends over a kilometre to the west under shallow glacial cover, presenting an extensive target for further exploration.

Olympio is now refining additional drill targets following the latest results. These future drills will test the prospective and under-explored new zone, with the aim of expanding the known mineralisation and potentially incorporating the Amadee prospect. The company believes that the Paquin structure could extend for more than 1km to the west, as indicated by geophysical data and historical drilling.