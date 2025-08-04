Terra Uranium Identifies High-Grade Tin, Tungsten, and Molybdenum at Deepwater Project

Terra Uranium Limited (ASX:T92) has announced the identification of significant greisen-hosted mineralisation at its Deepwater Project in the New England region of New South Wales. Terra Uranium is focused on acquiring and developing uranium projects. Rock chip samples have revealed high-grade tin, tungsten, and molybdenum, extending over a 3.5km strike length along the granite contact and 500m as tin stockwork to the north.

The company reported surface rock chip samples taken by Amoco in 1981 returned values up to 3.13% tin, 13.07% tungsten, 6.08% molybdenum, and 1.80% bismuth. Further historical drilling also identified silver, tin, tungsten and molybdenum. Significant drill intercepts included 74m @ 958 ppm SnO2 from 70m and 54m @ 17 g/t Ag and 151 ppb Bi from 66m.

Chairman Andrew Vigar commented that the Deepwater Project exhibits similar mineralisation styles and grades to the nearby Glen Eden Project. The company intends to further explore both projects in conjunction, taking a regional approach to developing a major tungsten, tin, molybdenum, and bismuth critical minerals business in NSW. T92 executed definitive documentation on 3 August 2025 to acquire all of the issued capital of Dundee Resources Pty Ltd, which holds Exploration Licence EL9764 in the New England Tin province, northeastern NSW, Australia.

The company’s JORC Competent Person has reviewed previous exploration work conducted between 1962 and 2006 and has determined that the historical work complies with JORC Code 2012 requirements. Initial exploration programs will include field validation of historical data, planning of follow-up exploration to be funded from current capital raising, further literature review, and remote sensing.