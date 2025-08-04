NSX Limited Reports FY24 Financial Results, Revenue Increases by 12%

NSX Limited (NSX), the operator of the National Stock Exchange of Australia providing listing and trading services for growth companies, has announced its financial results for the year ended June 30, 2024. The company reported a 12% increase in revenue compared to the prior year, driven by growth in listing and trading activity. The NSX facilitates capital raising and secondary trading for small to medium enterprises, offering an alternative to the larger ASX.

Key financial highlights from the announcement include a rise in net profit after tax (NPAT), reflecting improved operational efficiency and revenue growth. The company noted strategic initiatives undertaken during the year to enhance its technology platform and expand its market reach. These initiatives are aimed at attracting more listings and increasing trading volumes on the NSX. Further details on specific financial figures were included in the complete report.

NSX Limited continues to focus on supporting emerging companies and providing them with access to capital markets. The company’s commitment to innovation and customer service remains central to its growth strategy. The full announcement provides a comprehensive overview of the company’s performance and strategic outlook.

The board expressed confidence in NSX’s ability to sustain its growth trajectory and deliver value to its shareholders in the coming years. The report can be viewed on the ASX website.