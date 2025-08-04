Benz Mining Hits Major Gold Intercepts at Glenburgh Project

Benz Mining Corp (ASX: BNZ), a dual-listed gold exploration company focused on projects in Quebec and Western Australia, has announced significant gold intercepts from its ongoing drilling program at the Icon Prospect within the Glenburgh Gold Project in Western Australia. The results confirm the potential for Glenburgh to become a major gold system, with mineralisation exceeding previously defined boundaries. The Icon Prospect is located approximately 6 km from the recently announced Zone 126 high-grade trend and forms part of an 18km known gold trend at the Glenburgh Gold Project.

Key highlights from the drilling include multiple gold intercepts exceeding 200 meters, with some exceeding 300 meters, all ending in mineralisation. Significant intercepts include 154m at 1.1g/t gold from 76m including 5m at 22g/t gold, 134m at 1g/t gold from 66m including 44m at 2.2g/t gold, and 117m at 0.7g/t gold from 107m including 38m at 1.1g/t gold. Geological modelling suggests that these zones remain open at depth and may link with the nearby Tuxedo deposit, outlining a potential 400m-wide mineralised envelope.

Benz Mining CEO, Mark Lynch-Staunton, stated that the results are extraordinary and indicate that Glenburgh is evolving into a much larger gold system than initially anticipated. He highlighted the potential for a low-strip, bulk-scale open-pit mining operation due to the geometry, continuity, and thickness of the mineralisation at Icon. The company believes that Glenburgh has the hallmarks of a tier-1, multi-million-ounce gold district.

Planning is underway for further step-out and infill drilling to test the full scale and continuity of the Icon system. Benz Mining is fully funded for continued drilling, supported by a recent $13.5 million capital raising. These results further reinforce the Company’s view that Glenburgh is evolving into a district-scale gold system, with Icon now emerging as a cornerstone deposit capable of supporting substantial, long-life gold production.