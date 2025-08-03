A2 Milk Appoints Grant Dempsey to Board

The a2 Milk Company (ASX: A2M) has appointed Grant Dempsey as an independent non-executive director, effective September 1. Dempsey brings over 30 years of financial, strategic, and commercial experience to the board, including a decade as head of banking at JPMorgan Australia. The a2 Milk Company focuses on producing and selling A1 protein-free milk and related products. The company aims to provide consumers with milk that is easier to digest.

Dempsey’s extensive background includes chief financial officer positions at Alumina and TPG Telecom. He also currently serves on the boards of Sims Metals and Megaport, chairing their audit and risk committees. Additionally, Dempsey is the chair of Housing Hub and a director at IFM Investors, where he leads the board’s investment committee.

The a2 Milk board has affirmed Dempsey’s status as an independent director, noting that he will also join its audit and risk management committee. His election will be formally put to shareholders for approval at the company’s annual general meeting scheduled for November 20.

A2 Milk chair Pip Greenwood stated that Dempsey’s appointment would enhance the board’s commercial and financial capabilities. “Grant’s expertise across strategic and financial leadership roles and strong commercial acumen will be a significant asset to the company,” Greenwood said.