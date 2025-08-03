Bank of England Expected to Cut Rates

The Bank of England (BOE) is widely anticipated to cut interest rates again on Thursday, responding to economic headwinds impacting Britain. Tax increases and cautious consumer behaviour are weighing on the economy, leading companies to slow down their hiring processes. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to reduce the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, bringing it down to 4 per cent, continuing its pattern of quarterly reductions.

This approach contrasts with the US Federal Reserve, which has maintained stable borrowing costs. The BOE appears to be prioritising growth concerns, despite inflation reaching a 17-month high. The decision comes after consecutive contractions in gross domestic product (GDP) and increasing job losses during the spring months.

Employers have decreased their demand for workers in response to the Labour government’s recent budget measures. These measures included a £26 billion increase in payroll taxes and a substantial rise in the minimum wage, placing further strain on businesses and impacting employment rates across the country.

The anticipated rate cut aims to stimulate economic activity amid these challenging conditions. The BOE hopes to encourage borrowing and investment, counteracting the negative effects of fiscal policy and restoring confidence in the British economy.