Sequoia Financial Group Establishes AFSL Governance Committee

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX: SEQ) has announced the establishment of an AFSL Governance Committee to enhance oversight and governance across its Australian Financial Services Licenses. Sequoia Financial Group provides a range of financial products and services to Australian clients. The establishment of this committee demonstrates the company’s commitment to regulatory standards and risk management, aiming to elevate governance above the operational compliance structures of each AFSL. The committee will work in conjunction with the executive to report to the SEQ boards risk and Compliance Committee.

The company confirmed the appointment of Danielle Press as the Independent Chair of the AFSL Governance Committee. Ms. Press brings over 30 years of experience in financial services, including a five-year term as Commissioner at ASIC from 2018 to 2023. Her extensive experience in regulatory and executive roles is expected to help Sequoia meet stakeholder, client, and regulator expectations. She currently holds governance appointments including Chair of Insignia Financial Ltd Trustees Board and Chair of the Customer Owned Banking Code Compliance Committee.

Matthew Wilson has been engaged as an independent consultant to the AFSL Governance Committee. Mr. Wilson has over 30 years of experience in financial services, with expertise in investment strategy, stockbroking, financial advice, and product development. He previously held senior roles at IG Markets Asia Pacific, Deutsche Bank, and moomoo Australia. His experience will support the governance and oversight of each licensee’s Approved Product List, ensuring alignment with risk and compliance objectives across all AFSLs.

The initial AFSL Governance Committee will consist of two independent and six executive members. This initiative aims to enhance board-level visibility, strengthen risk management, ensure consistency in governance in line with ASIC expectations, and support sustainable, client-aligned outcomes.