Four ASX-listed companies, Income Asset Management (ASX:IAM), Flynn Gold (ASX:FG1), Future Battery Minerals (ASX:FBM), and Southern Hemisphere Mining (ASX:SUH), will present at an online investor webinar on Wednesday, 7 August 2025 at 12.30pm, offering investors the chance to hear directly from company executives on recent progress and upcoming plans.

The event will feature a live Q&A session, allowing attendees to submit questions in real time.

Click here to register.

Income Asset Management (ASX:IAM)

Income Asset Management is a diversified investment services firm specialising in fixed income solutions for advisers, institutional, and sophisticated investors. With over $2 billion in funds under administration, the group provides access to bonds, loans, term deposits, and treasury services.

In its latest update, IAM announced the sale of its term deposit broking business to Perpetual Corporate Trust, removing a low-margin division and completing a $4 million cost-out initiative. The transaction eliminates a $400,000 annual net loss and reduces cyber and operational risks associated with maintaining a sub-scale tech platform. IAM retains its core bond and loan business, which it sees as better aligned with its revised custody model and margin expectations





Future Battery Minerals (ASX:FBM)

Future Battery Minerals holds a diversified pipeline of lithium and gold assets across WA’s Eastern Goldfields. In Q2 2025, the company consolidated full ownership of the Miriam and Coolgardie projects, removing all third-party royalties and offtake rights.

Initial drilling at the Miriam Project tested both historical intercepts and a new 1.75km gold-in-soil anomaly named “Canyon.” Results are expected in early September. Meanwhile, FBM expanded its Burbanks East tenure, identifying six broad gold anomalies—including one 2.7km zone with no prior drilling

FBM remains well-funded, ending June with A$6.4 million cash and no debt, and is actively evaluating strategic partnerships and regional acquisitions

Flynn Gold (ASX:FG1)

Flynn Gold is focused on discovering high-grade gold and critical minerals across a 1,020km² tenement portfolio in Tasmania and Western Australia. Its flagship Golden Ridge Project in northeast Tasmania is geologically analogous to Victoria’s historic goldfields.

Recent drilling at the 100%-owned Trafalgar prospect within Golden Ridge returned multiple high-grade gold intercepts, confirming mineralisation across three target zones: Main, Magazine, and South. Highlights included 0.7m at 15.7g/t Au and 0.3m at 16.1g/t Au, with gold intersected in every hole of the latest program. Mineralisation remains open at depth and along strike, supporting the potential for a maiden resource

Flynn is also targeting silver-lead-zinc mineralisation at its Henty project and maintains leverage to discovery through systematic drilling and modern geophysics





Southern Hemisphere Mining (ASX:SUH)

Southern Hemisphere Mining is advancing the Llahuin Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project in central Chile, a district-scale porphyry system supported by strong infrastructure. The company recently updated its JORC-compliant resource to 218 million tonnes at 0.38% copper equivalent, including 496,600t copper and 654,900oz gold

SUH has partnered with FMR Resources on a farm-in agreement to drill the southern portion of the project, known as the Curiosity Target. Drilling is scheduled for Q4 2025. SUH retains 100% of existing JORC resources and continues to explore expansion potential at the adjacent Ferro West and Cerro zones

The company also holds the Los Pumas manganese project and early-stage copper assets in WA’s Collier Basin.

Investors, analysts, and advisers are encouraged to attend for insights into strategic direction, drilling milestones, and financial positioning across a diverse range of sectors including battery minerals, fixed income, and base metals.