Turning point year for Clever Culture Systems

Brant Barnes, CEO and Managing Director of Clever Culture Systems, discusses a pivotal year for the company, highlighting that FY25 marks a transition to profitability following the successful launch and sale of 11 units of the company’s automated culture plate reader.

Their company’s strategy—centered on a “land and expand” model—has been validated through clients like AstraZeneca, which now uses the platform for routine environmental monitoring across multiple global sites. This rollout reflects a broader push to standardise pharmaceutical manufacturing quality control using automation.

Brent also discusses Novo Nordisk’s purchase of a unit for evaluation, which potentially represents an even larger opportunity than AstraZeneca due to its global scale and high-demand products like Ozempic.

Other top-20 pharma clients, including Bristol-Myers Squibb, are also progressing through the evaluation and expansion cycle. A key product differentiator—support for both settle plates and contact plates on a single instrument—is expected to unlock further adoption.

Looking ahead to FY26, Barnes points to upcoming customer wins, new data releases, and continued growth in big pharma relationships as indicators of momentum, with acceleration anticipated into FY27.