Bowen Coking Coal Enters Receivership Amidst Voluntary Administration

Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB), along with its subsidiaries Bowen PCI Pty Ltd and New Lenton Coal Pty Ltd, have entered receivership. Bowen Coking Coal is an Australian company focused on developing coking coal projects. The company’s portfolio includes a range of assets and strategic initiatives aimed at capitalising on the growing demand for high-quality coking coal.

On July 31, 2025, Ben Campbell, John Park, and Joanne Dunn of FTI Consulting were appointed as Receivers and Managers of the aforementioned entities, pursuant to security interests in favour of Global Loan Agency Services Australia Nominees Pty Limited. This appointment follows the placement of the Companies, Coking Coal One Pty Ltd, Lenton Management and Marketing Pty Ltd, and Bowen Coking Coal Marketing Pty Ltd into voluntary administration on July 29, 2025, with Mark Holland and Shaun Fraser of McGrathNicol Restructuring appointed as Administrators.

The Receivers and Managers are collaborating with the Administrators regarding the ongoing operations of the Companies. They are also exploring options for a potential sale and/or recapitalisation process. The parties intend to continue operations on a business-as-usual basis during this period.

Creditor, supplier, media, and shareholder enquiries can be directed to FTI Consulting. Contact details are available via Macrina Lim and Stuart Carson at +61 7 3225 4900 or BCB@fticonsulting.com.