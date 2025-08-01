Hot Stocks: ResMed, Aura Energy, DeSoto Resources

The ASX ended the week lower after approaching record highs midweek, as global trade tensions and mixed earnings drove sharp swings. The S&P/ASX 200 rose early, lifted by easing US–EU trade tensions and hopes for an RBA rate cut, gaining 0.4% Monday and 0.1% Tuesday. A softer-than-expected inflation print on Wednesday saw the index rally 0.6% to within a point of its all-time high, with real estate and bank stocks leading gains on expectations of looser monetary policy.

Sentiment reversed late in the week. Weaker mining earnings and a plunge in copper prices pulled the index down 0.2% Thursday, followed by a 0.9% slide Friday after US President Trump hiked tariffs on key trade partners and hotter-than-expected US inflation raised doubts over global rate cuts. Australia was spared further escalation, with Trump leaving unchanged the 10% tariff on Australian imports, offering relief to the Albanese government and avoiding potential fallout from his earlier threats tied to US beef access. The ASX 200 was trading 0.8% lower at 8,671 at midday on Friday, down over 1% from Wednesday’s peak—but still recorded above 2.4% gain for July, marking a fourth straight monthly advance.

US markets also closed out a strong July despite a late-week pullback. The S&P 500 rose 2.2%, the Nasdaq added 3.7%, and the Dow edged up 0.1% for the month, with all three logging their third consecutive monthly gains. Strong tech earnings offset rising inflation concerns and renewed tariff risks, keeping investor sentiment broadly constructive.

In Friday’s company news,

ResMed lifts profit 37%, boosts dividend on digital health momentum

ResMed (NYSE:RMD, ASX:RMD) reported strong Q4 and full-year results for FY25, with revenue up 10% year-on-year to US$5.1bn and net income jumping 37% to US$1.4bn. Gross margins improved, operating cash flow reached US$1.8bn, and diluted EPS rose to US$9.51. The company raised its dividend 13% to US$0.60 per share. Management highlighted strong global demand for its sleep and respiratory products, as well as growing adoption of its digital health ecosystem. It also announced the acquisition of VirtuOx and a new marketing partnership with the British and Irish Lions Tour.

Aura secures uranium sales deals with US utility and global trader

(ASX:AEE) Aura Energyhas signed two key agreements to underpin uranium sales from its Tiris Uranium Project in Mauritania. The first is a long-term offtake deal with a US-based Fortune 500 utility, covering about 10% of projected output over 2028–2031, contingent on financing and final investment decision (FID) by year-end. The second is a spot sales agreement with a global uranium trader, providing flexibility to sell into the spot market. Both deals are seen as validating Tiris’ commercial potential and are expected to support funding discussions, though production remains 18–20 months from FID.

DeSoto expands footprint with new gold project in Guinea’s Siguiri Basin