Soul Pattinson Anticipates Strong NAV, Dividend Increase

by Finance News Network August 01, 2025 10:58 AM

Washington H Soul Pattinson has announced that its preliminary net asset value (pre-tax) for FY25 is expected to be between $12.18 billion and $12.68 billion. This is an increase from $11.8 billion in the previous year. Soul Pattinson is a diversified investment house with holdings across a range of industries, including telecommunications, resources, building products, and retail. The company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and increasing fully franked dividends.

Net cash flow from investments is also projected to rise, with forecasts indicating a range of $485 million to $535 million, up from $468 million in FY24. The board has declared a fully franked final dividend of 59¢ per share. This brings the total ordinary dividends for the year to 103¢ per share, marking the company’s 27th consecutive year of dividend increases. Soul Pattinson has maintained a consistent dividend payout since its listing in 1903.

Chief executive Todd Barlow highlighted the group’s performance, noting a total shareholder return of 17.5 per cent. This outperformed the All Ordinaries Accumulation Index by 5.7 percentage points during a period characterized by heightened market volatility. Barlow expressed confidence in the company’s diversified portfolio, including a recent focus on private credit and private equity.

The company believes this focus will support continued long-term capital and income growth. He further stated that a robust liquidity position would allow the company to pursue new investment opportunities. The final dividend will be paid to shareholders on September 5.


