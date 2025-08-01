Downer Secures $220 Million Defence Contract

Downer Group has been awarded a new Integrated Work Package (IWP) under its existing Defence Major Services Provider contract, potentially securing up to $220 million over four years. The agreement with the Department of Defence is scheduled to commence on 1 September 2025 and will see Downer provide professional services to the Capability, Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG), supporting essential Joint C4 Systems Branch projects.

The IWP includes an initial two-year term, with the possibility of two optional one-year extensions. Downer has been working alongside Defence since 2018 on major programs, including command and control systems, Navy and Army aviation projects, and sustainment of Anzac-class frigates and Hobart-class destroyers.

Downer is a provider of services to customers in markets including transport, infrastructure, resources, and industrial facilities. The company designs, builds, and sustains assets and infrastructure. Downer chief executive Peter Tompkins stated the contract reflected Downer’s position as “Australia’s largest sovereign Defence partner”.

Mr. Tompkins added, “We look forward to continuing our strong relationship with Defence in delivering high-calibre, scalable support to meet evolving operational demands.” This new agreement underscores Downer’s ongoing commitment to supporting Australia’s defence capabilities.