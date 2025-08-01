BirdDog Technology Announces Off-Market Buy-Back

BirdDog Technology Limited (ASX: BDT), a company specialising in video technology solutions that enhance the quality, speed and flexibility of video content, has announced an equal access off-market buy-back offer to eligible shareholders. The buy-back allows shareholders holding shares as of the record date to sell their shares back to the company at a price of $0.07 per share. The offer is detailed in a comprehensive buy-back offer booklet, which the company urges shareholders to read carefully.

The purpose of the buy-back is to provide eligible shareholders with an opportunity to realise some or all of their investment in BirdDog Technology before its planned delisting from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). The buy-back price represents a significant premium over recent trading prices, being 126% higher than the closing price on 3 April 2025, prior to the delisting announcement. The offer is for up to 100% of the company’s fully paid ordinary shares. However, due to the Managing Director and CFO not participating, the total number of shares bought back will be no more than approximately 97,627,774 Shares, representing 60.45% of the Shares on issue.

Participation in the buy-back is entirely optional, and shareholders who do not wish to participate are not required to take any action. Those who wish to participate must complete the online buy-back acceptance form available through the Automic Investor Portal. The buy-back offer closes at 5:00 PM (Melbourne time) on 19 August 2025, unless extended. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their financial, legal, or tax advisors before making a decision regarding participation in the buy-back.

Further details about the buy-back, including instructions on how to participate, can be found in the buy-back offer booklet. Shareholders with questions can contact Automic Registry Services for assistance.