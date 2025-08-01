SRJ Technologies Launches Accelerated Entitlement Offer

SRJ Technologies Group PLC (ASX: SRJ), a provider of asset integrity solutions, has announced a fully underwritten eight for nine accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise A$2.53 million. The offer price is A$0.004 per new CDI (Chess Depositary Interest). Peloton Capital Pty Ltd is acting as the lead manager for the offer. The retail entitlement offer is scheduled to close at 5:00 pm (Sydney time) on 19 August 2025, unless extended. SRJ Technologies Group PLC is a manufacturer and distributor of cutting-edge asset integrity solutions and products such as weld-free couplings and pressure containment clamps used in the oil & gas, power generation and shipping industries. Part of these solutions include Asset Integrity Management (AIM) consulting services that seek to elevate integrity management performance of its customers.

The funds raised will be used for several key initiatives, including costs associated with the proposed acquisition of First Avenue General Contracting L.L.C, a UAE-based entity, and for the proposed joint venture contract(s) with CAPSA Engineering & Contracting LLC. Additionally, the proceeds will support restructuring operations, including building out the organisational structure in the United Arab Emirates, general working capital, and to cover the costs of the entitlement offer.

The entitlement offer consists of an institutional component and a retail component. The institutional entitlement offer was completed on 4 August 2025, with settlement of funds on 6 August 2025. Eligible securityholders are entitled to subscribe for eight new CDIs for every nine existing CDIs or shares held at 5:00 pm (Sydney time) on 5 August 2025. Eligible securityholders may also apply for additional new CDIs at the offer price in excess of their entitlement, subject to scale back at the company’s discretion.

The company has applied to the ASX for quotation of the new CDIs. The prospectus, dated 1 August 2025, contains detailed information about the entitlement offer and the company’s strategic plans. Securityholders are encouraged to read the prospectus carefully and seek professional advice before making an investment decision.