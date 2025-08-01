Perseus Mining Announces CEO Retirement and New Appointment

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU), a multi-mine, multi-jurisdictional gold producer, developer, and explorer, has announced the retirement of its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Quartermaine, effective 30 September 2025. Mr. Quartermaine, who joined Perseus in 2010 as Chief Financial Officer and became CEO in 2013, will continue to support the company through a consultancy agreement. During his tenure, Perseus has transformed from a single-mine operation into a leading gold company operating in Africa, joining the ASX100 index in June 2025. Perseus currently has three operating gold mines and a fourth under construction.

Rick Menell, Perseus’s Chairman, expressed gratitude for Mr. Quartermaine’s leadership, highlighting his role in making Perseus one of the most profitable gold producers globally. Mr. Quartermaine reflected on his 12 years at the helm, noting the company’s transformation and the benefits generated for stakeholders, particularly in host communities in Africa. He acknowledged the contributions of Perseus staff and their families, expressing pride in the company’s resilience and future prospects.

Craig Jones, former Newcrest global Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Mr. Quartermaine. Mr. Jones will commence with Perseus on 18 August 2025 and assume the MD and CEO roles on 1 October 2025. Mr. Jones brings over 25 years of global experience across Australia, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, and Canada. His experience includes organisational strategies, due diligence, investor relations, and engagement with governments and communities.

Mr. Jones’s employment agreement includes a Total Fixed Remuneration of AU$1,060,000 per annum, short-term and long-term incentives, and relocation from Brisbane to Perth. Mr. Menell welcomed Mr. Jones, citing his strategic, operational, and technical expertise as essential for building on Perseus’s legacy and growing its position as a top-performing mid-tier gold producer. Mr. Jones will be based in Perseus’s head office in Perth, Western Australia. The announcement was authorised for release by Perseus Mining Limited’s Chairman, Rick Menell.