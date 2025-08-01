Antipa Minerals Hits High-Grade Gold

Antipa Minerals (ASX:AZY) has announced promising drill results from its phase one program at the Minyari Dome project in Western Australia, indicating the potential for a standalone gold development. Antipa Minerals is an Australian mineral explorer and developer focused on its gold, copper, and silver projects in Western Australia. The Minyari Project covers 4,100km2 and features the Minyari Dome geological structure which hosts multiple delineated deposits in the Paterson Province.

Managing Director Roger Mason highlighted that the latest results continue to deliver new discoveries, underscoring the broader potential of Minyari Dome. The phase one drilling program has revealed new mineralised gold-copper zones to the south of the Fiama and Rizzo targets. Significant results include intercepts such as 3m at 11.3 grams per tonne gold, 1.20% copper, and 1m at 35g/t gold.

To date, results have been received for 50 out of 59 completed holes. The drill program focused on expanding the existing near-surface Minyari Dome resource, which currently contains 2.4 million ounces of gold. With phase one results delivering on both discovery and resource growth, phase two drilling is scheduled to begin in mid-August 2025 and is planned to include 25,000m to 35,000m of drilling.

A Prefeasibility Study (PFS) is also progressing, slated to commence in June 2026. Ongoing recruitment activities aim to expand the company’s in-house capabilities in line with project advancement plans, including finalising the recruitment of a study manager. The PFS resource definition program, utilising two diamond core rigs and one reverse circulation rig, is scheduled for completion during the second half of August 2025.