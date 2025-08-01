Vertex Revives Hill End Gold Field

Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX) and Gekko Systems have collaborated to rejuvenate the historic Hill End gold field in New South Wales. This partnership focuses on breathing new life into the area using innovative and sustainable methods. Vertex Minerals is an Australian-based company focused on exploring and developing resource projects. Gekko Systems is a company focused on providing innovative processing solutions for the mining industry.

The collaboration involves reviving a second-hand Gekko modular processing plant, implementing what Gekko describes as benchmark technology for sustainable and efficient gold recovery in Australia’s mining sector. The Hill End Reward plant features a pre-concentration circuit that combines sensor-based ore sorting with Gekko’s InLine Pressure Jig (IPJ) technology. This combination aims to boost ore grades while reducing waste, improving the overall efficiency of the gold recovery process.

Gekko Systems refurbished, installed, and commissioned the plant. According to Gekko, current high gold prices present a significant opportunity for projects to advance more rapidly and generate cash flow sooner. Gekko’s modular plant solutions are engineered to accelerate gold production while optimising capital efficiency. These pre-engineered, pre-assembled systems provide a cost-effective and scalable alternative to conventional processing infrastructure, enabling quicker deployment and faster revenue generation.

Vertex Minerals recently received $3.9 million as part of a previously announced $11 million capital raise. These funds will be used to fund underground development work and commence mining at the Hill End Gold Project. Managed by Blue Ocean Equities and CPS Capital Group, the capital raise included the earlier issuance of $3.5 million in convertible loans, bringing the total proceeds received to $7.4 million.