ASX Resources Companies Secure Funding Boost

Australian mining and resources companies have announced significant financing plans on the ASX this week. This comes as Australia’s equity market sees robust activity, with an average daily turnover of $9.8 billion last quarter, a $1.3 billion increase from the previous quarter, according to ASIC. The ASX platform accounts for 81.3% of total equity market product turnover for the quarter ending June 2025. Syrah Resources, a graphite producer focused on its Balama Graphite Operation in Mozambique, entered a forbearance agreement with the US Department of Energy for a US$16 million loan. Syrah Resources is pursuing a A$70 million equity raise via placement and entitlement offer.

Laramide Resources, a uranium explorer with assets in Australia and the US, has upsized its private placement to $12 million, issuing 20 million shares at $0.60 each. The funds will be directed towards expediting late-stage permitting across its US assets. Viridis Mining and Minerals, which focuses on mineral exploration and development, secured $11.5 million through a placement of approximately 12.64 million shares at $0.91 per share. Viridis Mining and Minerals aims to streamline exploration at the Colossus Project, working toward a Definitive Feasibility Study and its Mixed Rare Carbonate demonstration plant.

Resource Mining has established a funding agreement with RiverFort Global Capital, offering an aggregate $5 million for Saudi Arabian acquisitions and exploration in Tanzania and Finland. Strategic Energy Resources secured $2 million across two tranches, issuing 400 million shares to fund the Diamantina Copper-Gold Project acquisition from Anglo American and accelerate drilling programs. Tivan, focused on critical minerals, received a non-binding conditional letter of support from Export Finance Australia, advancing its Speewah Fluorite Project.