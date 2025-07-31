Iron Ore Prices Plummet Amid China Concerns

Iron ore prices have declined to approximately $US100 per tonne following an unexpected downturn in China’s factory activity for July. The deteriorating factory output has clouded the demand outlook from the world’s largest metal consumer. Singapore iron ore futures for the active contract decreased by 0.9 per cent, settling at $US100.80 per tonne. This decline occurred as factory activity reached a six-month low, despite a tariff truce with the United States. China’s official Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) has fallen further below 50, underscoring the country’s slowing production.

According to Bloomberg, iron ore demand this year has been negatively affected by ongoing issues within China’s property sector and concerns surrounding the global economy due to the US tariff impacts. Recent sentiment had improved following calls from Beijing officials to address overcapacity.

The downturn in iron ore prices has significantly impacted major Australian mining companies. Rio Tinto shares experienced a decrease of 3.4 per cent, Fortescue Metals Group declined by 2.6 per cent, and BHP Group edged down by 2.3 per cent, reflecting investor concerns about the weakening demand from China. These declines highlight the interconnectedness of the Australian mining sector with Chinese economic performance.