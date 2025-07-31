Microsoft Reaches $US4 Trillion Market Capitalisation

Microsoft has become only the second company worldwide to achieve a $US4 trillion ($6.2 trillion) market capitalisation. This milestone follows a strong earnings report that exceeded Wall Street’s forecasts, driving the company’s stock price significantly higher on Thursday. Shares of the technology giant surged as much as 8.2 per cent in early trading in New York, briefly pushing its market value to $US4.1 trillion before settling 4.4 per cent higher near 1pm. Nvidia was the first company to reach this valuation milestone earlier in July.

According to Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners, Microsoft’s success is due to its central role in business operations. Microsoft is a multinational technology corporation that develops, licenses, and supports a wide range of software products, services, and devices. Its products, like Word, Outlook, and Excel, are integral to the business world. Forrest stated, “This quarter’s results point to an even better position for Microsoft because, like Nvidia, there appear to be no substitutes.”

The company’s recent financial results underscore its position as a leader in the ongoing artificial intelligence boom. This surge has benefited both megacap tech stocks and the broader market. Microsoft’s cloud business demonstrated better-than-expected growth, with its Azure cloud-computing unit reporting a 39 per cent increase in sales, surpassing analyst expectations of 34 per cent.

During a conference call with analysts, chief financial officer Amy Hood indicated that Microsoft anticipates fiscal first quarter capital expenditures to exceed $US30 billion. She also projected full-year revenue growth in the double digits. Furthermore, the company forecasts a 37 per cent growth rate for Azure in the first quarter, exceeding current projections.