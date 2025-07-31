Amcil Announces Special Dividend After Asset Sales

Amcil Limited has announced a special dividend of 3¢ per share, following the complete disposal of its Commonwealth Bank holdings and the reduction of its stakes in Wesfarmers and other major banks. The company cited stretched valuations as the primary reason for these portfolio adjustments. Amcil is an investment company that focuses on long-term capital growth through investments in Australian equities. It also aims to provide shareholders with fully franked dividends.

The special dividend is in addition to a final dividend of 2.5¢ per share, fully franked, matching the previous year’s final dividend. This brings the total dividends for the year to 6.5¢ per share fully franked, compared to 4¢ per share fully franked in the prior year. The decision to distribute a special dividend reflects the significant realised capital gains and franking credits generated from the strategic trimming of holdings in Wesfarmers and major banks, including the complete disposal of CBA shares.

Amcil reported a full-year profit of $6.7 million, slightly lower than the $7.5 million recorded in the previous year. The return for Amcil, including franking, for the 12 months ending 30 June 2025, was 6.4 per cent, while the S&P/ASX 200 accumulation index showed a return of 15.1 per cent over the same period. The fund manager noted that its performance returns are calculated after costs.