Globe Metals Appoints New Director

Globe Metals & Mining (ASX:GBE) has appointed Joseph Mkandawire as a non-executive director of its subsidiary, Globe Metals & Mining Africa, based in Lilongwe, Malawi. Globe Metals & Mining is an emerging vertically-integrated niobium producer focused on resources in Malawi. The company aims to become a key player in the niobium market through its strategic resource development.

Mkandawire retired in June 2025 after a 35-year career with the Government of Malawi’s public service. He previously served as Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Mining, where he initially established the department. His extensive experience in Malawi’s public sector is expected to provide valuable insights to the company’s operations.

During Mkandawire’s tenure, the Ministry implemented key reforms to align Malawi’s mining sector with national development goals as outlined in Malawi Vision 2063. These reforms were aimed at optimising the sector’s contribution to the country’s broader economic objectives.

CEO Charles Altshuler stated that Mkandawire’s appointment underscores the company’s commitment to establishing Globe as a trusted development partner in Malawi. Altshuler added that Mkandawire’s leadership and insights would be instrumental as the company advances the Kanyika Niobium Project into development, and that his guidance would help the company align with national development goals and unlock the project’s full potential for Malawi.