Origin Energy Anticipates Production Decline

Origin Energy, an ASX-listed energy group, anticipates a decrease in LNG production within the Australia Pacific region for the 2026 financial year. The company projects output to be between 635 and 680 petajoules, attributing the decline to lower production in certain operated and non-operated fields as a result of natural field decline. Origin Energy is an integrated energy company focused on gas and oil exploration, as well as electricity generation and retailing. The company operates across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

The announcement follows the release of the company’s production figures for the 2025 fiscal year, which totalled 693.7 petajoules, a 2 per cent decrease compared to the previous year. Sales, however, saw a slight increase of 1 per cent, reaching 664.3 petajoules.

Looking ahead to 2026, Origin Energy has provided capex and opex guidance of $2.9–$3.2 billion and $4.3–$5.0/GJ2 respectively. These figures reflect an increased focus on well optimisation and heightened investment aimed at bolstering medium-term supply. According to Origin chief executive Frank Calabria, the company is actively executing its strategy, prioritising investments in well optimisation in anticipation of future production from development drilling, exploration activities, and potential infrastructure projects.

Mr. Calabria expressed optimism regarding the company’s strategic direction, noting the positive outcomes observed from optimisation initiatives implemented during the 2025 financial year. He added that these efforts have contributed to strong reserves replacement, positioning the company favourably for future production demands. Some of these projects are subject to joint venture approval.