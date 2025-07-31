Sims Limited has entered into an agreement to supply 550,000 tonnes of scrap metal per year to a proposed $750 million steel mill in Brisbane. The mill is being planned by the privately-owned Westview Group for a site in Pinkenba, with operations targeted to commence by 2028. Sims, a global leader in metal recycling, plays a crucial role in the circular economy by processing and selling recycled ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The company also specialises in providing solutions for businesses and governments to process and recycle electronic waste.

Sims’ operations are located approximately one kilometre from the proposed steel mill site. The memorandum of understanding (MOU) formalises the supply of scrap metal for an electric arc furnace at the Westview plant. According to Sims chief executive Stephen Mikkelsen, the MOU represents a strategic milestone for the company.

Westview Group, owned by the Johnston family, is a significant player in the Australian steel industry. With annual revenues of around $800 million, the group sells steel bars and thick wire, primarily used for reinforcing concrete slabs in the construction sector. Westview’s well-known business includes Bestbar, alongside other brands such as Alter Steel, Wire Industries, and Unipod.

Australia’s steel industry is currently experiencing significant shifts. KordaMentha, the administrators of the struggling Whyalla steelworks in South Australia, are seeking a new owner for the plant. This follows a $2.4 billion bailout announcement in February by both the federal and South Australian governments.