Native Mineral Resources Pours Maiden Gold

Native Mineral Resources (ASX:NMR) has announced its maiden gold pour from the Blackjack Project in Queensland. The pour yielded 70 ounces of gold at a 91.64% recovery rate. This achievement confirms the commissioning of Native Mineral’s 340,000 tonnes per year carbon-in-leach processing facility.

The gold pour signifies the company’s transition from a gold developer to a producer, marking the generation of its first revenue. Native Mineral Resources is an Australian gold and base metals company with a portfolio of advanced projects in Queensland. The company is focused on developing and exploring resource projects.

CEO Blake Cannavo stated that the first gold production at Blackjack is a transformational milestone. He added that it validates the company’s investment in plant refurbishment and metallurgical design, confirming operational readiness. The company is finalising Blackjack’s mine plan and detailed scheduling is underway with support from external mine engineering consultants, while metallurgical accounting is ongoing.

The Blackjack Project is part of the broader Charters Towers Gold Project in Queensland, which includes 17 granted mining leases, one mineral development licence, and six exploration permits. The next gold pour is planned for 8 August 2025. As of 9am AEST, the spot price of gold was US$3,279.7 (A$5,089.92) per ounce, according to Trading Economics.