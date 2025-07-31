Askari Metals Fast-Tracks Ethiopian Gold Project

Askari Metals (ASX: AS2) is set to accelerate exploration activities at its Nejo gold and copper project in Ethiopia, following a successful desktop study. Askari Metals is an Australian-based company focused on discovering and developing economically viable mineral resources. The company has projects in Australia, and now in Africa, targeting gold, copper, and lithium.

The company acquired the Nejo project in early July for $200,000 cash, $200,000 in shares, and 20 million unlisted options. Shortly after, Askari identified significant copper potential at the Katta target, including high-grade mineralisation of 14.33 metres at 3.2% copper and 35.51m at 0.82% copper.

Askari is preparing to launch a regional exploration program, with a field team of specialists set to undertake an initial reconnaissance. The focus will be on high-grade shallow gold mineralisation across the Guliso and Guji-Gudeya trends. The Guliso trend features a continuous strike of approximately 10km, open to the north-east and south-west, while Guji-Gudeya has a continuous strike of approximately 9km.

Executive Director Gino D’Anna stated that the fieldwork will validate and expand upon historical exploration to unlock the potential of the Nejo project. He added that the program lays the foundation for a drilling campaign planned to commence in Q4 of 2025, prioritising high-impact, drill-ready targets while also advancing follow-up work at other zones. Askari is also designing a separate exploration program to test the high-grade copper mineralisation at the Katta target, with the goal of establishing Askari Metals as a leading gold and copper developer in Africa.