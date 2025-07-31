Delorean Corporation (ASX: DEL) Advances Renewable Energy Projects in Q4 FY25

Delorean Corporation Limited (ASX: DEL), a vertically integrated business in renewable energy and waste management focused on driving commercial production of mains-grade renewable gas, has released its activities report for the quarter ended 30 June 2025. The report highlights significant progress in the company’s transition to renewable gas production and sustainable infrastructure ownership and operation. Delorean finished the financial year 2025 with a cash balance of $10.6 million and receipts from customers totalling $5.8 million for the quarter. Recent regulatory reforms recognising biomethane as a natural gas equivalent are expected to provide additional revenue streams for Delorean.

Key achievements during the quarter include the near completion of the Yarra Valley Water Food Waste to Energy project, a $59.5 million initiative where all civil, structural, and equipment installation works are now complete. The company’s flagship SA1 Salisbury Bioenergy facility is also progressing on schedule, with major earthworks complete and civil works advancing. The SA1 project represents a major milestone for Delorean, aimed at driving long-term shareholder value through renewable gas infrastructure ownership.

Delorean and Brickworks Building Products Pty Ltd also advanced the NSW1 Bioenergy Project. A major milestone was reached on 19 July 2025 with the successful granting of Development Approval to build and operate a renewable energy facility that converts food waste to biomethane for use in the Brickworks manufacturing plant at Horsley Park, NSW. Looking ahead to Q1 FY26, Delorean intends to focus on advancing the NSW1 Bioenergy Project, continuing construction of the SA1 Project, and securing funding for the VIC1 project.