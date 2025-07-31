Auric Mining Advances Towards Multi-Asset Gold Producer Status

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ), a company focused on exploring for and developing gold and other mineral deposits in the Widgiemooltha-Norseman area of Western Australia, has released its activities report for the quarter ending 30 June 2025. The report highlights significant strides in the company’s transition towards becoming a multi-asset, vertically integrated gold entity. Managing Director Mark English noted the June quarter as pivotal in advancing this transformation.

At the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine, the final gold processing campaign is underway at the Three Mile Hill processing plant. Previous campaigns have already yielded over 27,600 ounces of gold, generating $12.86 million in cash for Auric. The Munda Gold Mine saw mining operations progress well at the Starter Pit, with approximately 99,000 BCM mined. A toll processing agreement has been secured with Black Cat Syndicate Ltd (ASX: BC8) for processing up to 125,000 tonnes of ore, commencing in October 2025.

Auric has also strategically consolidated its position at Munda by acquiring nickel rights, an in-pit water supply, and mine camp infrastructure from WIN Metals Ltd (ASX: WIN) for $1.4 million. Additionally, the company completed the acquisition of eight new tenements in Higginsville from Loded Dog Prospecting Pty Ltd, with drilling programs planned for the Amorphous and Foote’s Find Prospects. Due diligence for the Lindsay’s Gold Project, including the Parrot Feathers open pit, has been completed, and the acquisition is expected to proceed in Q3 2025 upon resolution of mining plaints.

Settlement of the Burbanks Gold Processing Plant is anticipated in Q3 2025, enabling Auric to become a fully integrated gold explorer, miner, and processor. A successfully completed $6.6 million placement will accelerate gold production and fund the company’s growth. As of June 30, 2025, Auric held $8,711,991 in cash, with 185,981,102 shares currently issued.