InteliCare Provides Operations Update for June 2025 Quarter

InteliCare Holdings Ltd (ICR: ASX), an Australian Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology company commercialising its proprietary AI driven InteliCare platform in the aged care, disability and health sectors, has released its operations update for the June 2025 quarter. InteliCare utilises smart sensors and artificial intelligence (AI), to empower care providers to tailor care solutions for their customers, delivering improved care outcomes and increasing client independence. The company announced a three-month trial is now live at mecwacare’s Trescowthick Centre in Prahran, Victoria, which commenced in early July. This trial includes the release of several new features designed to support mecwacare’s operating model.

Deployment continues at Hardi Aged Care, with the third facility (Wyoming) progressing and deployment at the fourth facility (Seven Hills) planned for the next quarter. Integrations to Hardi’s care management and nurse call systems have been developed and are currently in testing. InteliCare has received $770,000 of the total $1.7 million in hardware and implementation fees from this agreement. The company also reached an agreement with the Western Australian Country Health Service (WACHS) to transition to an ongoing contract at Koolberrin Lodge, following a successful two-year proof of concept project.

InteliCare is also actively seeking strategic partnerships and integrations with potential users and resellers of its platform, targeting health technology providers, medical device manufacturers, and aged care providers. They are also enhancing the InteliCare platform to support remote patient monitoring solutions. Further, the company announced it had secured $1 million in additional funding through a structured financing arrangement which includes a $600,000 convertible note facility and a $400,000 R&D loan.

Receipts from sales activities for the quarter were $253,000, a decrease from $413,000 in the prior quarter. The company held cash and cash equivalents of $412,000 at 30 June 2025. InteliCare also announced the resignation of Daniel Pilbrow as CEO, effective 10 October 2025, and has commenced a search for a permanent replacement.