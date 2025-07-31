Orange Minerals Commences Trading on OTCQB Venture Market

Orange Minerals NL (ASX: OMX) has announced the commencement of trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol “ORMXF”. Orange Minerals is focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metal resources, with a portfolio spanning Australia and now West Africa. The OTCQB listing marks a significant milestone in the company’s strategy to broaden its international investor base and increase visibility among North American institutional and retail investors.

The OTCQB platform, operated by OTC Markets Group in New York, facilitates the trading of Orange shares in U.S. dollars during U.S. market hours. This provides increased access to a deeper pool of capital and enhanced liquidity. Orange Minerals has met all regulatory requirements for trading on the OTCQB, including compliance with Rule 12g3-2(b). Shares will continue to be traded on the ASX under the ticker code OMX.

Orange Minerals will maintain consistent disclosure practices by publishing all announcements made to the ASX via the OTC Markets platform, ensuring that U.S. investors have access to the same material information. No new ordinary shares have been issued in connection with the OTCQB listing, and there is no change to the company’s capital structure.

In addition to the OTCQB listing, Orange Minerals is progressing toward completing its previously announced acquisition of the Tepa Project in Ghana’s Bibiani Gold Field. This project, covering 166km² in the Ashanti Region, includes three licenses and is strategically located along strike from the Bibiani and Chirano gold deposits. With trading now active on both the ASX and OTCQB, Orange Minerals is focused on advancing its exploration efforts across multiple jurisdictions, aiming to deliver shareholder value through project advancement and enhanced engagement with Australian and international investors.