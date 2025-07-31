KGL Resources Advances Jervois Copper Project Amid Favourable Commodity Market

KGL Resources (ASX: KGL), an Australian resources company focused on developing copper, silver, and gold assets, has released its quarterly activities report for the period ending 30 June 2025. The report highlights advancements in exploration at its Jervois project, along with ongoing efforts to secure project funding and construction readiness. A key focus during the quarter was the progression of the Jervois project’s development and delivery, with the appointment of Dean Adams to coordinate construction efficiency. The company also engaged experienced project execution partners to integrate with the KGL team.

Exploration efforts revealed major deep-rooted anomalies through advanced geophysical modelling. Apparent resistivity mapping identified a prominent low-resistivity zone beneath the central J-Fold structure, penetrating depths exceeding 5km. Integrated 3D Inversion Model resistivity data pinpointed two low-resistivity areas 3km below the central J-fold and the Bellbird-Rockface trend. These findings suggest a larger and deeper mineral system at Jervois than previously understood, leading to the identification of new high-priority targets.

KGL, along with advisors Cutfield Freeman & Co and amicaa Advisors, actively explored funding and transaction structures, opening a secure dataroom in June 2025. Positive interest has been received from potential partners, with ongoing discussions aimed at securing attractive funding terms for the Jervois Project’s construction. This financing process coincides with favourable global commodity market conditions, including multi-year highs for copper, silver, and gold. KGL’s planned production of silver and gold adds significant value in the current market environment.

The company’s current cash and cash equivalents as of 30 June 2025 totalled $5.265 million. A non-renounceable pro-rata Entitlement Offer, announced on 6 March 2025, closed on 31 March 2025, and settled on 7 April 2025, raising $4.2 million before costs. KGL and its advisors are continuing discussions with strategic partners and funding providers, with a focus on securing a funding solution that supports construction commencement in 2026 and first production in 2027.