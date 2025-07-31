Lord Resources CEO Resigns; Exploration Program Remains on Track

Lord Resources Limited (ASX: LRD), an exploration company with a portfolio of future-facing metals projects in Western Australia including copper, gold, and lithium, has announced the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Taylor. Mr. Taylor is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities, according to an ASX filing on July 31, 2025. The Board of Directors expressed their gratitude for Mr. Taylor’s contributions over the past year and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Despite the change in leadership, the company’s exploration drilling program at the Ilgarari Copper Project will proceed as planned. Georgina Clark will continue to manage the exploration program. Ms. Clark has been with Lord Resources since before its initial public offering in April 2022, serving as Group Exploration Manager. She has been a key figure in advancing the Ilgarari Copper Project, including completing a heritage survey and securing $306,500 in co-funding from the WA Government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme.

The commencement of the maiden drilling program at the Ilgarari Copper Project in Western Australia remains imminent. Further information about the company can be obtained from Chairman Paul Lloyd, whose contact details are available in the company announcement. The board authorised the release of this information.