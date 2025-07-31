Cettire Assesses Impact of US Tariff Changes on Revenue

Cettire Limited (ASX: CTT), a global luxury online platform offering a wide range of in-demand personal luxury goods, is currently assessing the impact of recent changes to US tariffs on overseas imports. The company notes the Executive Order issued in the United States, which expands the suspension in the duty free de minimis exemption to goods manufactured in all countries, effective August 29, 2025. Consequently, shipments with a dutiable value below US$800, regardless of manufacturing origin, will now be subject to duties upon importation into the United States. Cettire boasts access to an extensive catalogue of more than 2,500 luxury brands and 500,000 products.

According to the company, shipments to the United States accounted for approximately 40% of Cettire’s gross revenues in May and June 2025. During this period, the majority of sales to the United States were shipments below the de minimis threshold. The company is now evaluating the full implications of these tariff changes on its global operations.

Cettire has been proactively developing strategies to prepare for and mitigate potential changes to the US tariff regime throughout calendar year 2024 and year-to-date 2025. Several major luxury brands have indicated they would seek to increase pricing of luxury goods in the US market to offset possible tariff changes. The company’s localisation strategy has underpinned a continued broadening of the geographic revenue base, which Cettire expects to continue.